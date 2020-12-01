 Lynn Cullen Live - 12/1/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/1/20

Lynn is being joined by her sister Susan today. They are starting off talking about how coronavirus is touching every one of us. They are also remembering renowned Pittsburgh journalist Eleanor Schano who died of Covid-19 at the age of 88.

On a less serious note, they are discussing astronauts going to the bathroom in space. NASA has recently revealed it's new Universal Waste Management System, which will be installed in the International Space Station next year.

