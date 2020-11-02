Lynn Cullen Live - 11/2/20

Video Archive

Right before the show today Lynn was reading an article in The Atlantic about how Trump could attempt a coup. She thinks it's an interesting, and frightening read. As places get ready for tomorrow's election police departments are canceling time off for officers, and some states including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee are even deploying the National Guard. Lynn is also talking about the Trump campaign's request for specific details about Cumberland County's ballot security. In addition to election news Lynn is remembering Sean Connery who died over the weekend at the age of 90.