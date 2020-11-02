 Lynn Cullen Live - 11/2/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/2/20

Audio & Video Archive

By

Video Archive

Right before the show today Lynn was reading an article in The Atlantic about how Trump could attempt a coup. She thinks it's an interesting, and frightening read. As places get ready for tomorrow's election police departments are canceling time off for officers, and some states including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee are even deploying the National Guard. Lynn is also talking about the Trump campaign's request for specific details about Cumberland County's ballot security. In addition to election news Lynn is remembering Sean Connery who died over the weekend at the age of 90.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.



Lynn Cullen Live - 10/29/20

Previous Post

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/29/20

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/29/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/29/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/28/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/28/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/27/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/27/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/26/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/26/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/22/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/22/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/21/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/21/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/20/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/20/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/19/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/19/20
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/3/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/3/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/28/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/28/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/16/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/16/19
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 28- 3, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/28/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/28/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/29/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/29/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/14/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/14/20

By Lynn Cullen

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation