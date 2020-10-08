Lynn Cullen Live - 10/8/20

Video Archive

Trump is calling for Attorney General Barr to arrest Obama and Biden. Lynn is starting off by discussing his latest Twitter blitz. She is also talking about last night's Vice Presidential Debate. After watching the majority of it Lynn isn't sure that we shouldn't hold these any more. It doesn't seem like Pence actually answered any of the questions asked to him, and there wasn't much debating going on. The fly seems to have stolen the show. Looking ahead the commission has decided the next Presidential Debate will be virtual.