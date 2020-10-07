Lynn Cullen Live - 10/7/20

Video Archive

Lynn will be speaking with The Pittsburgh City Paper's Ryan Deto about some of the other things on your ballot later in the show. Before Ryan joins her, Lynn is sharing some good news. The finalists for National Book Awards have been announced, and the list includes "The Secret Lives of Church Ladies" by Deesha Philyaw, who lives in Pittsburgh. In more serious news almost all of the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff are in quarantine. At this moment the count is 14 people connected to the White House with Covid-19. Homeland Security has just released the Threat to Homeland Report. The biggest threat listed - white supremacists.