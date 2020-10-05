 Lynn Cullen Live - 10/5/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/5/20

Lynn's back from her week off, and she's covering as much of the big news that occurred during that time as possible. First up she's talking about the Presidential Debate specifically Trump's refusal to condemn white supremacy, and his call out to the Proud Boys. She is also explaining mail in voting, and the steps to vote in person if you requested a mail in ballot. Then there is what is the biggest story at moment - Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis, and the Rose Garden ceremony to nominate Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, which is might have been a super spreader event.

