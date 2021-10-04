Lynn Cullen Live - 10/4/21

Video Archive
"It was a bunch of lefties that knocked on doors and got this creep elected to the US Senate. So she has essentially given them the finger for almost her entire tenure. I don't want to waste time wondering about her, but she's behaving in an outrageous, self serving, irresponsible manner. " - Lynn on Senator Kyrsten Sinema refusing to answer questions form her constituents Lynn also discusses accusations of deeply ingrained racism and sexism within the FDNY.
Audio Only Archive
