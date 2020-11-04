Lynn Cullen Live - 10/4/20

Video Archive

We are still waiting to hear the final outcome of the election. Votes are being counted in many states including Pennsylvania. Lynn is discussing what we know so far. Joe Biden has already won more votes than any president of the United States, but that doesn't matter. It looks like the Democrats will not take the Senate, and the House might end up with less Dems. At 2:30am Trump falsely said he won, and called the process a fraud on the American people. Here in Allegheny County counting of the remaining approximate 147,000 votes has just begun.