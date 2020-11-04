 Lynn Cullen Live - 10/4/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/4/20

Audio & Video Archive

By

Video Archive

We are still waiting to hear the final outcome of the election. Votes are being counted in many states including Pennsylvania. Lynn is discussing what we know so far. Joe Biden has already won more votes than any president of the United States, but that doesn't matter. It looks like the Democrats will not take the Senate, and the House might end up with less Dems. At 2:30am Trump falsely said he won, and called the process a fraud on the American people. Here in Allegheny County counting of the remaining approximate 147,000 votes has just begun.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.



Lynn Cullen Live - 11/3/20

Previous Post

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/3/20

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/3/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/3/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/2/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/2/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/29/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/29/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/28/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/28/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/27/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/27/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/26/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/26/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/22/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/22/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/21/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/21/20
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/3/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/3/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/28/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/28/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/16/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/16/19
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 4-10, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/3/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/3/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/2/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 11/2/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/26/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/26/20

By Lynn Cullen

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation