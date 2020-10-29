Lynn Cullen Live - 10/29/20

Video Archive

A supervisor of elections in Florida has stated that all this year is missing is an asteroid, and zombies to be complete. Lynn thinks he shouldn't jinx things by even mentioning it. She's talking about the New York Times article the quote is from, as well as everything you need to know about voting, non-voters, alienating voters, and what to expect between now and the election. Additional topics on today's show are the surge of US Covid-19 cases, the idea of freedom, and Australia's Covid-19 response.