Lynn Cullen Live - 10/28/20

Video Archive

The commodification of everything in our culture is something Lynn has been thinking about recently. She's discussing why it's been on her mind, and how it now applies to politics. Lynn is also talking about the Supreme Court decision that won't extend Wisconsin's deadline for mail in votes. This decision means that Pennsylvania's decision to allow votes postmarked by November 3rd to be counted up to three days later will most likely be challenged. It is best now that you don't put your ballot in the mail. Take it directly to the polling place to vote in person, or hand deliver it to the elections office.