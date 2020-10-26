 Lynn Cullen Live - 10/26/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/26/20

Tomorrow is the two year anniversary of the Tree of Life shooting. Lynn is thinking about those events, and how the horror of that day still weighs on her. She is also discussing the devastating loss of her former producer, and Pittsburgh City Paper managing editor Alex Gordon.

In national news, Lynn is covering the elevation of Amy Coney Barrett. If everything goes as the Republicans are planning the vote will take place next Monday, the day before the election.

