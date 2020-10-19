Lynn Cullen Live - 10/19/20

Video Archive
It's the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania. If you still need to register you can do so online at votespa.com. Lynn is discussing last week's competing town halls, and the New York Times Editorial Board opinion piece "End Our National Crisis". She is also talking about a federal judge striking down the plan to slash food stamps for unemployed, and the increasing list of deregulations the administration is trying to put in place.
Audio Only Archive
Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.