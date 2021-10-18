 Lynn Cullen Live - 10/18/21 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/18/21

"People need to realize that you can’t compartmentalize a human being into a program. Everybody needs to loosen up. All I’m saying, loosen up! I didn’t graduate from college until I was mid-twenties." - Lynn Cullen while talking about the non-traditional path that, Pittsburgh born, Joshua Angrist, took before winning Nobel Prize. Lynn talks about Colin Powell, violence against women, and the obituary of Gary Paulsen.

