Lynn Cullen Live - 10/18/21

Video Archive

"People need to realize that you can’t compartmentalize a human being into a program. Everybody needs to loosen up. All I’m saying, loosen up! I didn’t graduate from college until I was mid-twenties." - Lynn Cullen while talking about the non-traditional path that, Pittsburgh born, Joshua Angrist, took before winning Nobel Prize. Lynn talks about Colin Powell, violence against women, and the obituary of Gary Paulsen.