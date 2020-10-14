 Lynn Cullen Live - 10/14/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/14/20

The competing Town Hall meetings scheduled for tomorrow night is Lynn's starting point today. NBC announced yesterday that it would counter program Joe Biden's already scheduled Town Hall with ABC with one from Trump at the exact same time. Lynn is so upset about this decision that she has decided to boycott NBC. If you'd like to express your upset over this decision you can contact Comcast, which owns NBC, at 215-286-1700. She is also discussing private militias, the laws against them, and the danger they pose. Later in the show Lynn will be joined by Pittsburgh City Paper's Ryan Deto.

