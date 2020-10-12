Lynn Cullen Live - 10/12/20

Video Archive

Due to a technical problem Lynn Cullen Live was cut off after about 20 minutes. You can still hear what Lynn was able to talk about during that time.

There are 22 days until the election, and estimates range up to a third of people who are going to vote already have. In addition to voting Lynn is discussing the confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett, which is going on right now, packing the courts, and People of Praise.