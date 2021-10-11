 Lynn Cullen Live - 10/11/21 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 10/11/21

“Excuse me Founding Fathers, but if “all men are created equal”, then how do the people who greeted Europeans as they came to these shores, how are they reduced to being “merciless savages”? Are they not equal? Of course, they’re not. Nor are women. When they said men, they meant men. What they didn’t even bother saying was white.” - Lynn Cullen on "merciless Indian savages' being included in the Declaration of Independence Lynn talks about Indigenous Peoples Day, the beginnings of Columbus Day and much more!

