Lynn Cullen Live - 1/9/20

Video Archive

First thing today Lynn is apologizing for her singing on yesterday's show. On a more serious note she is covering Trump's address to the nation after the Iran strike. Lynn is also sharing a wonderful experience she had last night watching a magic show. Derek Hughes was at Liberty Magic, and will be there until February. She highly recommends this show. In good news Ruth Bader Ginsburg has announced she is cancer free again. Lynn is also taking time to remember Buck Henry, The Graduate writer, and early SNL favorite.