 Lynn Cullen Live - 1/8/19 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/8/19

Audio & Video Archive

By

Video Archive

The top story of the day is the attack on the Iraqi military base housing US forces by Iran last night. Reports are coming out that Iran warned Iraq, who in turn warned the US before the strike. Lynn is discussing these events first. She is also talking about various other stories happening including a Michigan man being charged with cannibalizing his Grindr date. Later in the show she will be joined by Ryan Deto to catch up on all that has been happening locally.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.



Lynn Cullen Live - 1/7/20

Previous Post

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/7/20

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/7/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/7/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/6/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/6/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/19/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/19/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/18/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/18/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/17/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/17/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/16/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/16/19

City Paper Live - 12/13/19

City Paper Live - 12/13/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/10/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/10/19
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/23/18

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/23/18

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/7/18 - Guest Cartoonist Rob Rogers

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/7/18

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/8/18

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/8/18

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/3/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/3/19
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 8-14, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/7/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/7/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/6/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/6/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/19/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/19/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/18/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 12/18/19

By Lynn Cullen

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation