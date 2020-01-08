Lynn Cullen Live - 1/8/19

Video Archive

The top story of the day is the attack on the Iraqi military base housing US forces by Iran last night. Reports are coming out that Iran warned Iraq, who in turn warned the US before the strike. Lynn is discussing these events first. She is also talking about various other stories happening including a Michigan man being charged with cannibalizing his Grindr date. Later in the show she will be joined by Ryan Deto to catch up on all that has been happening locally.