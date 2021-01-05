Lynn Cullen Live - 1/5/21

Video Archive

Georgia is on everyone's mind today. It's runoff election day. Lynn and Susan are discussing how we must just wait and see. Chances are we won't know anything right away. They are also talking about the latest George Will column in the Washington Post on the state of the Republican Party. The letter from all ten living former defense secretaries saying that the election is over is another topic of discussion. In addition to what it means, they are covering the global reaction to the letter.