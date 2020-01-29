Lynn Cullen Live - 1/29/20

Video Archive

The Impeachment trial is still going on, and while Lynn isn't going to be talking about it, she is recommending you watch today. This afternoon John Roberts will be asking questions from senators. She is also letting everyone know that an author she really likes will be at the August Wilson Center this coming Monday. Michael Eric Dyson will be in the city as part of AWC's TRUTHSayers series. In addition, Lynn is talking about a recent poll done by the Anti-Defamation League that shows 61% of Americans agree with at least one anti-Semitic stereotype. Later in the show she will be joined by Ryan Deto.