 Lynn Cullen Live - 1/26/21 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/26/21

Audio & Video Archive

By

Video Archive

The science section has caught Lynn's attention. An article about a dinosaur's all purpose orifice is the first story she is discussing with her sister Susan. They are also talking about Dominion Voting Systems suing numerous people for defamation, including Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell. How the pandemic has effected the way we dress, how women are wearing make-up, and on the other side the boom in plastic surgery is another topic of discussion.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.



Lynn Cullen Live - 1/25/21

Previous Post

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/25/21

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/25/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/25/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/21/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/21/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/19/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/19/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/18/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/18/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/14/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/14/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/13/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/13/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/12/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/12/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/11/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/11/21
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/28/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/28/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/16/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/16/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/22/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/22/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/25/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 7/25/19
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 20-26, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/25/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/25/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/21/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/21/21

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/19/21

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/19/21

By Lynn Cullen

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation