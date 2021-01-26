Lynn Cullen Live - 1/26/21

Video Archive

The science section has caught Lynn's attention. An article about a dinosaur's all purpose orifice is the first story she is discussing with her sister Susan. They are also talking about Dominion Voting Systems suing numerous people for defamation, including Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell. How the pandemic has effected the way we dress, how women are wearing make-up, and on the other side the boom in plastic surgery is another topic of discussion.