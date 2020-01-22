 Lynn Cullen Live - 1/22/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/22/20

Audio & Video Archive

By

Video Archive

As Impeachment trial day two begins, Lynn is going over what happened on the first. One of the main topics she is discussing is the argument over witnesses, whether or not they will be heard, and if so when. In other news, Lynn is talking about the United Nations calling for the opening of an investigation into Jeff Bezo's phone being hacked by the Saudi crown prince. Later in the show Ryan Deto will join Lynn to give his thoughts on these stories and more.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.



Lynn Cullen Live - 1/21/20

Previous Post

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/21/20

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/21/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/21/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/20/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/20/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/16/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/16/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/15/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/15/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/14/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/14/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/9/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/9/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/8/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/8/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/7/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/7/20
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/7/18 - Guest Cartoonist Rob Rogers

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/7/18

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/8/18

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/8/18

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/3/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/3/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 22-28, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/21/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/21/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/20/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/20/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/16/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/16/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/14/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/14/20

By Lynn Cullen

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation