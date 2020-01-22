Lynn Cullen Live - 1/22/20

Video Archive

As Impeachment trial day two begins, Lynn is going over what happened on the first. One of the main topics she is discussing is the argument over witnesses, whether or not they will be heard, and if so when. In other news, Lynn is talking about the United Nations calling for the opening of an investigation into Jeff Bezo's phone being hacked by the Saudi crown prince. Later in the show Ryan Deto will join Lynn to give his thoughts on these stories and more.