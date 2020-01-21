Lynn Cullen Live - 1/21/20

Video Archive

Today is the first day of the Senate Impeachment trial. Lynn and Susan are discussing what to expect, and whether or not they are planning to watch. They are also talking about how 98.6 is no longer believed to be the normal body temperature. Modern studies show that 97.5 is a closer average. In addition they are talking about the emergency meeting the World Health Organization has called to discuss the new virus causing an outbreak in China, and whether or not it should be declared a global health emergency.