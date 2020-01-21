 Lynn Cullen Live - 1/21/20 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/21/20

Audio & Video Archive

By

Video Archive

Today is the first day of the Senate Impeachment trial. Lynn and Susan are discussing what to expect, and whether or not they are planning to watch. They are also talking about how 98.6 is no longer believed to be the normal body temperature. Modern studies show that 97.5 is a closer average. In addition they are talking about the emergency meeting the World Health Organization has called to discuss the new virus causing an outbreak in China, and whether or not it should be declared a global health emergency.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.



Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/20/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/20/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/16/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/16/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/15/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/15/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/14/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/14/20
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/7/18 - Guest Cartoonist Rob Rogers

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/7/18

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/8/18

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 6/8/18

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/3/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 4/3/19

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 5/15/19
More Lynn Cullen Live »
All Podcasts »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 15-21, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/20/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/20/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/16/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/16/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/15/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/15/20

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/14/20

Lynn Cullen Live - 1/14/20

By Lynn Cullen

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation