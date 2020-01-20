Lynn Cullen Live - 1/20/20

Video Archive

Lynn is covering a bunch of stories to start out this week. First she is discussing the unveiling of the Space Force uniforms. She is also talking about the National Archives admitting and apologizing for altering images they put on display. On Friday Russia Adviser, Andrew Peek, was escorted out of the White House as a national security risk. Then there was the opinion article written by Capt. 'Sully' Sullenberger in the New York Times on growing up with a stutter.