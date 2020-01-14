Lynn Cullen Live - 1/14/20

Video Archive

There is so much awful news, but Lynn and Susan are trying their best to avoid it for a little while. They are starting off by talking about Palm Springs, which is where Susan is calling in from today. They are also discussing Diego, the 100 year old Galapagos giant tortoise who helped save his species. After decades in the San Diego Zoo breeding program he is going to be released back into his native habitat. There is another Democratic debate scheduled for tonight. Yesterday Cory Booker became the latest candidate to suspend his campaign.