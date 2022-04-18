 Lynn Cullen Live - 04/18/22 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 04/18/22

If you're thinking 'It didn't used to be this way,' it's true it didn't. It has gotten worse. For most of my life, or in fact all of my life, up until 5 years ago, the leading cause of death among Americans aged 1 - 24: car accidents. Well, you know that that's not true anymore, but it didn't get switched until 2017, when guns took over. Guns are killing our children." - Lynn speaking on the affects on gun violence after a mass shooting in Pittsburgh took the lives of two 17 year olds.

