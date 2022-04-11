 Lynn Cullen Live - 04/11/22 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 04/11/22

"Think about all these right-wingers always talking about 'FREEDOM, FREDDOM,' and these are the guys that see nothing wrong with the government taking control of women's bodies. I guess when they squawk about freedom, they're not thinking of women. Do they get freedom? All these guys who think their freedom is being violated when they're asked to wear a mask, have no problem with the government regulating women's bodies in extraordinarily invasive ways." - Lynn commenting a Texas woman being charged in connection with a “self-induced abortion”

Lynn Cullen Live - 04/07/22

