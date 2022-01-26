Lynn Cullen Live - 01/26/22

"There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge." -- Isaac Asimov. Lynn started the show off with this quote from Isaac Asimov who wrote it 42 years ago and it is increasingly dominant today and a entire political party has fallen to it. Plus she talks about the life of Conductor Everett Lee who broke down racial barriers but then fled the prejudice that Black classical musicians faced in the United States.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.