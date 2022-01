"How many of the coaches are Black? Anyone living here should know this: ONE. ONE. It's 2022. ONE. Mike Tomlin, and there's always a lot of people around here calling for his head. Where if he was a white guy, they would not because his record is Hall of Fame caliber." — Lynn on the lack of diversity of NFL Head Coaches

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.