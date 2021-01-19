 Lynn Cullen Live - 01/19/21 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/19/21

Tomorrow is the inauguration. Lynn and Susan are speculating about what the White House staff must be dealing with at this moment. The logistics of switching inhabitants has been done many times, but the amount of work it entails is breathtaking especially with the added Covid-19 risks. Other topics on their minds are vaccine distribution, a man found living in Chicago's O'Hare for three months, Biden picking Rachel Levine as Assistant Health Secretary, and Bitcoin mining.

