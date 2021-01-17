 Lynn Cullen Live - 01/17/22 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/17/22

"I turned it off... This guy actually said that the person who would do this would have to be a psychopath. That's when I lost it. There were a million psychopaths all over Europe? No, they were everyday humans, people like we know, you know. People under fear, who under stress crack. It doesn't even take much, they give up anything that might help them." - Lynn on 60 Minutes showing a segment about finding who betrayed Anne Frank's family

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/13/22

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/13/22

