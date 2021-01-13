Lynn Cullen Live - 01/13/21

Video Archive
As investigations into the Capitol riot continues the Justice Department has said that the recent arrests are only the beginning. We now just have to wait and see what they find out. Yesterday the House officially called on Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, and he rejected the effort. Lynn is discussing the latest information we have, the calls for unity from the Republican party, and today's expected impeachment vote.
Audio Only Archive
