 Lynn Cullen Live - 01/06/22 | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - 01/06/22

By

"We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie," Biden said. "A former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He's done so because he values power over principle, because he sees his own interest as more important than his country's interest and America's interest." "He can't accept he lost" -- President Joe Biden Lynn talks about the 1 year anniversary of the Capital riot and the republicans that continue to spread the lies of the former president.

