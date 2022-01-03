Lynn Cullen Live - 01/03/22

"I am envious of those of you that do make efforts to order the chaos." Lynn started the show reflecting on new beginnings for the new year while trying to understand that we do not know what lies ahead of us but trying to keep some sense of order to it all. Plus, Lynn talks about the inauguration of Mayor Ed Gainey, the loud boom noise that may have been a meteor explosion, Big Ben's possible last home game, and Antonio Brown's latest meltdown. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.