Losing Pittsburgh candidate holds baseless “Stop the Steal” protest; fight with counter-protesters ensues

NEW: About 30 Trump supporters here in Pittsburgh, led by local GOP state Rep. candidate Danny DeVito (R-Carnegie), who lost his race, falsely claiming there are hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots cast for Biden. “We will never accept Joe Biden as a legitimate president” pic.twitter.com/6hs9SS1ro4

After 15 minutes of opposing sides yelling at each other, police in riot gear get in-between and then force out everyone from sidewalk. Counter protesters in street. Pro-trump crowd in portico. DeVito left before this happened. pic.twitter.com/Ig5KEzXTjZ