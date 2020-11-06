Losing Pittsburgh candidate holds baseless “Stop the Steal” protest; fight with counter-protesters ensues

Some protesters were holding “Stop the Steal” signs. “We will never accept Joe Biden as a legitimate president," DeVito told the small crowd.
After about 10 minutes, a dozen or so of the protesters left the scene and didn’t return. DeVito then claimed, without evidence, that there was voter fraud in Coraopolis. His claims are not in line with the Republican Party of Allegheny County.
NEW: About 30 Trump supporters here in Pittsburgh, led by local GOP state Rep. candidate Danny DeVito (R-Carnegie), who lost his race, falsely claiming there are hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots cast for Biden.— Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) November 6, 2020
“We will never accept Joe Biden as a legitimate president” pic.twitter.com/6hs9SS1ro4
County party chair Sam DeMarco said on Nov. 4 that Allegheny County has “done a tremendous job under incredible circumstances” and added that there have been no security concerns with the ballot count. While Biden has done very well in Allegheny County, so have many Republicans down ballot.
According to the Associated Press, a Pennsylvania appellate court judge has dismissed a request from Republicans to stop the state or counties from counting provisional ballots that were cast by voters whose mail-in ballots were disqualified by a technicality.
About 25 minutes after the gathering was apparently breaking up, a small group of about 10 counter-protesters showed up and started chanting, “No fascist USA.” Then, the remaining group of about a dozen Trump supporters started to shout at the counter-protesters, and the counter-protesters shouted back.
After several minutes, dozens of Pittsburgh police officers in riot gear showed up and forced themselves in between the two groups of protesters. Eventually, police outnumbered protesters at least three to one.
DeVito left shortly after police arrived on the scene.
Protesters and counter-protesters continued to yell at each other for more than an hour, with protesters claiming Biden is controlled by the Chinese government, and counter-protesters calling Trump a fascist.
After 15 minutes of opposing sides yelling at each other, police in riot gear get in-between and then force out everyone from sidewalk. Counter protesters in street. Pro-trump crowd in portico. DeVito left before this happened. pic.twitter.com/Ig5KEzXTjZ— Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) November 6, 2020
The whole event lasted about 90 minutes.