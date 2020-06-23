Looking for a socially distant safe hobby for this summer? Try hula hooping, says CP's Jordan Snowden

Jordan Snowden doing a 'chest roll' at The Point

aerobic exercise category.

A hula hoop can be used on any part of your body (I can move it from my feet to my head without my hands) and the movement

improves the flow of oxygen. According to the Mayo Clinic , when using a weighted hoop (more on that later),

women can burn about 165 calories, and men 200 calories, during a 30-minute hooping session.



But wait, there's more! Hula hooping burns body fat, bo

osts cardiovascular fitness, strengthens core and lower body muscles, improves your balance, and gives you better control of your body.

Hula hooping is a full-body workout and falls in the