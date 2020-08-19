Looking for a job? These local job-listing sites provide the Pittsburgh touch

BEST IN TOWN
One of the most impressive round-ups of local job listings can be found every Monday and Thursday on local online news and events site NEXTpittsburgh (nextpittsburgh.com/category/jobs). The listings are well curated and broken down by category, and the sponsored ads (job listings purchased by advertisers) are clearly marked and separated from the rest of the positions at the bottom.
GOVERNMENT
The City of Pittsburgh (governmentjobs.com/careers/pittsburgh) provides government job listings, including both part-time and full-time positions, ranging from farmers’ market site attendants to electricians. Salaries and a full list of job requirements are listed for each position.
EDUCATION
Schools throughout the Pittsburgh area each have their own job listings, including: Pittsburgh Public Schools (pghschools.org/domain/1215), University of Pittsburgh (join.pitt.edu), Chatham University (chatham.applicantpro.com/jobs), Duquesne University (duq.edu/work-at-du/careers), Point Park University (pointpark.edu/careersatpointpark), Carlow University (carlow.edu/Employment.aspx), Carnegie Mellon University (cmu.edu/jobs), and Community College of Allegheny County (tinyurl.com/ccacjobs). Click on each to see a list ranging from faculty positions to administrative support.
HEALTH
Search through job listings online at Pittsburgh’s largest health-care organizations directly at the websites of Highmark Health (careers.highmarkhealth.org) and UPMC (careers.upmc.com).
The Allegheny County Health Department (tinyurl.com/ACHDjobs), with employment opportunities overseen by the office of Human Resource Management, is currently listing contract positions which include information on salaries.