Looking for a job? These local job-listing sites provide the Pittsburgh touch

BEST IN TOWN



GOVERNMENT



EDUCATION



HEALTH



OFFLINE



When first searching for a new position, many job seekers immediately turn to well-known national employment sites like Monster, Indeed, or Glassdoor. But Pittsburgh provides a wide variety of job postings, and unless you’re looking to relocate,recommends searching locally. Here are a few to get you started.One of the most impressive round-ups of local job listings can be found every Monday and Thursday on local online news and events site nextpittsburgh.com/category/jobs ). The listings are well curated and broken down by category, and the sponsored ads (job listings purchased by advertisers) are clearly marked and separated from the rest of the positions at the bottom.The governmentjobs.com/careers/pittsburgh ) provides government job listings, including both part-time and full-time positions, ranging from farmers’ market site attendants to electricians. Salaries and a full list of job requirements are listed for each position.Schools throughout the Pittsburgh area each have their own job listings, including: pghschools.org/domain/1215 ), join.pitt.edu ), chatham.applicantpro.com/jobs ), duq.edu/work-at-du/careers ), pointpark.edu/careersatpointpark ), carlow.edu/Employment.aspx ), cmu.edu/jobs ), and tinyurl.com/ccacjobs ). Click on each to see a list ranging from faculty positions to administrative support.Search through job listings online at Pittsburgh’s largest health-care organizations directly at the websites of careers.highmarkhealth.org ) and careers.upmc.com ).The tinyurl.com/ACHDjobs ), with employment opportunities overseen by the office of Human Resource Management, is currently listing contract positions which include information on salaries.For those without internet access, don’t discount the old-fashioned way of searching for a job. The classified sections in print newspapers may be smaller than they once were, but Pittsburghers can still find job opportunities in(published on Wednesdays),(published on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays), and small neighborhood papers likeand