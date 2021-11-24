 Locally made ornaments for Pittsburgh holiday trees | Holiday Guide | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Locally made ornaments for Pittsburgh holiday trees

click to enlarge ornaments-heartfeltbyjulia.jpg

HeartFeltByJulia

$7.50 Pierogi / $12 Pickle
etsy.com/shop/HeartFeltByJulia

click to enlarge ornament-pittsburgh-audra-azoury.jpg

Audra Azoury Designs

$20 / audraazoury.com

click to enlarge ornaments-jenna-vanden-brink.jpg

Jenna Vanden Brink

$15 / jennavandenbrink.com

click to enlarge ornaments-strawberryluna.jpg

strawberryluna

$18 / shop.strawberryluna.com


click to enlarge ornaments-salted-carmel.jpg

Kelly Sanders of Salted Caramel

$6 / lovepittsburghshop.com

click to enlarge ornaments-garbella.jpg

Garbella

$10 / lovepittsburghshop.com

click to enlarge ornaments-pittsburgh-pottery.jpg

Pittsburgh Pottery

$20 / etsy.com/shop/PittsburghPottery

