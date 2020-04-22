Local vinyl shops were closed for Record Store Day, but are still 'open for business'

Greg Anderson, one of the owners of Vinyl Remains record store, was looking forward to this year's Record Store Day. Originally scheduled for Sat., April 20, the annual international event would have been the first one the shop celebrates in its new Mt. Lebanon location.Record Store Day (RSD) is known for exclusive vinyl offerings but also serves as a way to bring audiophiles together and out to local records stores in flocks. For vinyl fans across the world, it’s like a holiday.“I usually would sell 10 times as much used stuff [on RSD] as well,” says Anderson.The event might still happen — it’s been rescheduled for June 20 — but the stay-at-home order has gravely affected the commerce of local vinyl shops, which thrive on consumers browsing their aisles.“With the loss of walk-in foot traffic, not only [customer loss] but people selling [records] is what’s really gonna hurt,” says Anderson. “I buy records daily, people will come in or call several times a day. With COVID-19, I can’t buy stock.”Last year, RSD brought in the most single-day profits for North Side vinyl shop The Government Center. Owner Josh Cozby had opened the store’s doors only three months prior.The Government Center plans on doing something on the rescheduled date; however, Derek January, the shop’s events coordinator, believes there will have to be guidelines as to how many people are allowed in at once. And unlike their event last year, live entertainment will not be an option.But whether RSD happens or not, there are still ways to support local record stores from the comfort of your home.Its doors may be closed to the public, but three of The Government Center's employees are still working, organizing, and cleaning the shop while getting new releases every week. The North Side store recently started offering shipping and curbside pickup because, as January puts it, “people still need their music.” Items can be shipped for a small fee and all orders of $30 or more come with a surprise record. To make a purchase, message The Government Center on Instagram or Facebook, or email Josh Cozby (josh@thegovernmentcenter.com). Gift cards are also available in increments of $25.Jerry’s Records is closed for the foreseeable future. Support the Squirrel Hill record shop by purchasing gift certificates, t-shirts, or tote bags on its website. A limited number of records can also be bought and shipped via Jerry’s Discogs.Shirts, hats, and slipmats are available from Vinyl Remains, and records can be purchased on its Discogs. For those who don’t feel like browsing, Anderson posts daily vinyl selections on Facebook and Instagram (@vinyl_remains). See something you like? Simply message on one of those social media platforms to purchase, and it will be shipped to your home.This North Side joint label and record shop has its online store open, along with offerings on Discogs and eBay. Barbara Garcia-Bernardo, one of Get Hip’s owners, says they try to keep up with posts on Instagram and Facebook about new titles available on their website. If people are looking for something directly, message Get Hip on those platforms or, better yet, use the contact form on the store’s website.There are three ways to support Music To My Ears during the stay-at-home order. You can purchase $100 gift cards (on sale for $75) that can be used once the store reopens. Call, message on social media, or e-mail to order new and used records, CDs, or sound equipment shipped to your home. Finally, Music To My Ear has an eBay page where titles can be purchased online. Staff members can be reached by phone at 412-223-9747, Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Like The Government Center, Millvale-based Attic Records is using its store closure time to get things done, like organizing, building new shelves, and stocking. The shop is offering to ship records from the store to customers and, in a collaboration with one of its main distributors, new releases and special orders can be shipped straight from the distribution warehouse. In other words, anything Attic Records can order for its store can be sent directly to your front door. Orders over $50 qualify for free shipping, and local pickups are an option. To place an order call, email, or message Attic Records.