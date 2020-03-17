 Local tunes to listen to while quarantined | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Local tunes to listen to while quarantined

Live-streams, mixes, playlists, and more

By

click to enlarge Chalk Dinosaur - PHOTO: JAMIE STEVENS
Photo: Jamie Stevens
Chalk Dinosaur
DJ Samuel Andres - The House That Disco Built Episode 3 on MSYH.FM


Clara Kent - The 4 Winds: EAST | Mixtape (out March 20)


Don't Let The Scene Go Down On Me! Collective - Now Playing Playlist


Chris Maze - Chris Maze for Daze 006 (Mix)


Same - "It's Lonely in Doggy Hell"


Code Orange - Album release show at Roxian Theatre performed in front of an empty venue on Sat., March 15



Jrouz3 - Live-streamed performance
Tune-in Wed., March 18th at 12:30 p.m. on Facebook Live (FromInezWithLove) or Instagram (@MusiqalProdigy) for a live performance from Jrouz3 and small discussion with INEZ.

Clock Dinosaur (Chalk Dinosaur and Clock Reads Collab)
Live at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Dec. 4, 2019. The two Pittsburgh bands came together for a Phish aftershow. Listen here.

jGGZ PATEL released a new EP on March 5, and on Saturday is hosting two live-stream sets at 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. via Instagram (@jggzpatel).

