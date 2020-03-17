Local tunes to listen to while quarantined

Don't Let The Scene Go Down On Me! Collective - Now Playing Playlist
Chris Maze - Chris Maze for Daze 006 (Mix)
Same - "It's Lonely in Doggy Hell"
Code Orange - Album release show at Roxian Theatre performed in front of an empty venue on Sat., March 15
Jrouz3 - Live-streamed performance
Tune-in Wed., March 18th at 12:30 p.m. on Facebook Live (FromInezWithLove) or Instagram (@MusiqalProdigy) for a live performance from Jrouz3 and small discussion with INEZ.
Live at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Dec. 4, 2019. The two Pittsburgh bands came together for a Phish aftershow. Listen here.
jGGZ PATEL released a new EP on March 5, and on Saturday is hosting two live-stream sets at 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. via Instagram (@jggzpatel).