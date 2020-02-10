Local sandwich and beer heavyweights collaborate again for a V-day chocolate-cherry stout

Almost in Love, a chocolate-cherry stout, will be released by the sandwich-brewery duo in advance of the holiday on Tue., Feb. 11.
The collaboration brew is a “one-of-a-kind beer experience” that Primanti Bros. senior marketing manager Jim Prezioso describes as exploding “in your mouth with flavorful Michigan cherries.” It comes in at 7% and is brewed with cacao and milk sugar for a sweet, chocolate touch.
“Primanti Bros. is, well, famous for its Almost Famous sandwiches, but fans will literally fall in love with this beer,” said Prezioso in a press release.
The Valentine’s Day-inspired brew is a result of the “ongoing love affair” between Primanti Bros. and East End, and the duo’s desire to share this love with their fans.
“Now fans already in love with Primanti Bros. sandwiches can fall in love all over again without cheating on their main squeeze ... think dessert!” said Scott Smith, founder of East End Brewing.
All fans are invited to join East End and Primanti Bros. this Tuesday at 11 a.m. for the “first crack,” at Primanti’s Market Square location. Almost in Love will be sold in 16 ounce cans at 23 Primanti’s locations across the region, on draft at East End Brewery, and in four-packs until it’s gone.
“I only have one thing to say about [this beer],” said Prezioso. “XOXO.”
First Crack. 11 a.m. Tue., Feb. 11. Primanti Bros. 2 Market Square, Downtown. eastendbrewing.com