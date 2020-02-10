 Local sandwich and beer heavyweights collaborate again for a V-day chocolate-cherry stout | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Local sandwich and beer heavyweights collaborate again for a V-day chocolate-cherry stout

By

click to enlarge Almost In Love beer paired with chocolate bread pudding from Larder of East End - PHOTO: EAST END BREWING
Photo: East End Brewing
Almost In Love beer paired with chocolate bread pudding from Larder of East End
This Valentine’s Day, Primanti Bros. and East End Brewing are showing their love for Pittsburgh through beer.

Almost in Love, a chocolate-cherry stout, will be released by the sandwich-brewery duo in advance of the holiday on Tue., Feb. 11.

The collaboration brew is a “one-of-a-kind beer experience” that Primanti Bros. senior marketing manager Jim Prezioso describes as exploding “in your mouth with flavorful Michigan cherries.” It comes in at 7% and is brewed with cacao and milk sugar for a sweet, chocolate touch.


“Primanti Bros. is, well, famous for its Almost Famous sandwiches, but fans will literally fall in love with this beer,” said Prezioso in a press release.

The Valentine’s Day-inspired brew is a result of the “ongoing love affair” between Primanti Bros. and East End, and the duo’s desire to share this love with their fans.

Almost in Love is the second brew collaboration between the Larimer brewery and “Almost Famous” sandwich shop. The first, Almost Famous Pickle Beer, debuted in July of 2019. It was one of the city’s first craft pickle beers and used over 630 pounds of cucumbers to deliver the flavor of a Primanti’s pickle.

“Now fans already in love with Primanti Bros. sandwiches can fall in love all over again without cheating on their main squeeze ... think dessert!” said Scott Smith, founder of East End Brewing.

All fans are invited to join East End and Primanti Bros. this Tuesday at 11 a.m. for the “first crack,” at Primanti’s Market Square location. Almost in Love will be sold in 16 ounce cans at 23 Primanti’s locations across the region, on draft at East End Brewery, and in four-packs until it’s gone.


“I only have one thing to say about [this beer],” said Prezioso. “XOXO.”

First Crack. 11 a.m. Tue., Feb. 11.  Primanti Bros. 2 Market Square, Downtown. eastendbrewing.com

