Local musicians rally to donate their Bandcamp earnings to Black Lives Matter causes

the Pittsburgh Freedom Fund

(Venmo is @PGH-Freedom Fund)





So far, participating Pittsburgh musicians and labels include and the Bukit Bail Fund So far, participating Pittsburgh musicians and labels include









Some of those artists, like Jaybee Jackson, whose action sparked the Pittsburgh donation trend, already started donating their Bandcamp profits to BLM causes and will continue to do so through the weekend. On Tuesday, Jackson released

Sick Sad World DEMO2020 under the moniker Saani Mac. Currently, he has received around $680 in donations, all of which he is matching out of his own pocket. under the moniker Saani Mac. Currently, he has received around $680 in donations, all of which he is matching out of his own pocket.









"[Jackson] started it on Tuesday, and I used my platform to get others involved," says livefromthecity, who posted a video on Twitter that same night spurring others to join in. "

It was a great demonstration of community amongst artists who all felt moved to take action."



"Honestly y'all, I'm just fed up. I'm fed up with police brutality, I'm fed up with racism," he says in the video. "It's time for me to do the duty of an artist, which is to reflect the times and use my voice and my platform to evoke change and action, and make a difference."





Also on Friday as part of the

#BandcampBlackout movement,

JM the Poet releases “Tomorrow,” a powerful song that speaks on the recent deaths in the Black community, police brutality, protests, and injustice.



Donations were originally going to go to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, but after

realizing they paused donations and George Floyd’s GoFundMe raised over $10 million, efforts were refocused toward Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade.







"

I think it’s important because there are so many other events that often get swept under the rug," says livefromthecity. "That’s why we refocused on Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade. There’s so much more work to do. B





lack people are fed up with being an afterthought. We are not going to stand for the erasure of black people from history."





Is your band donating your Bandcamp proceeds? Reach out to jsnowden@pghcitypaper.com donating 100% of its share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.