Local movie theaters are beginning to reopen. Here's what you need to know

By

click to enlarge movie_theater_reopening.jpg
Throughout the pandemic, movie lovers have been missing the experience of seeing the action on a big screen. Especially as temperatures are already reaching the 90s, it would be a balm to sit in a cold movie theater and sip on a Coke. Since Pennsylvania has entered the Green Phase of reopening, many independent and chain theaters are slowly opening their doors, albeit with a few adjustments and an irregular film lineup.

Check out the list below to see when theaters will be reopening, what precautions they're taking, and what movies they're showing in lieu of new releases. This list will be updated as more theaters announce opening dates.

Hollywood Theater
1449 Potomac Ave., Dormont
Now Open
Only a portion of the theater's seats are available, and mask-wearing is encouraged but not mandatory. Customers should keep two seats between other groups. The line-up includes some pre-COVID releases like Trolls: World Tour and Invisible Man, as well as some throwbacks like the Harry Potter movies and The Goonies.


Waterworks Cinemas
930 Freeport Road, Aspinwall
Open Fri., June 19
The Waterworks theater, which is operated by the chain MovieScoop, will reopen with safety measures including face masks worn by all staff and auditoriums capped at 50% capacity. They have also installed plexiglass barriers at the concession stand and will place hand sanitizer throughout the lobby. The theater is currently showing recent hits like Wonder Woman and Ocean's Eight, and some classics like Beetlejuice.

Rangos Giant Cinema
One Allegheny Ave., North Side
Opening Mon., June 29
The theater at the Carnegie Science Center will limit its showings to 75 people and will sanitize seats and armrests between each show. All films will be shown in 2D so as not to use 3D glasses. Concession stand staff will wear masks and gloves. So far, the lineup includes nature films like Humpback Whales and National Parks Adventure.

Cinemark: Robinson Township and North Hills
Opening Fri., July 3
The theater chain will reopen with reduced capacity seating (amount not specified) and sanitize seats before each movie. Employees will wear face masks and they "strongly encourage" customers to wear face masks. Purchasing tickets online is encouraged as are cashless purchases. The theater will be showing "comeback classics" including The Matrix and Space Jam.

The Manor Theatre
1729 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
Opening sometime in July
Changes to the Squirrel Hill theater include an online ticketing system that allows customers to choose seats, sanitizer throughout the theater, touchless bathroom fixtures, and plexiglass dividers at the box office, concession stand, and bar.


Tull Family Theater
418 Walnut St., Sewickley
Opening date TBD
The Tull Family Theater originally announced it would reopen on July 3, but due to a couple major film releases getting their release dates pushed back, Tull Theater is deliberating opening at a later date. For now, they will continue with virtual screenings.

Support #BlackoutBestsellerList with these titles from The Tiny Bookstore

Support #BlackoutBestsellerList with these titles from The Tiny Bookstore

By Jordan Snowden

Denzel Washington, who starred in Pittsburgh playwright August Wilson's Fences Broadway play in 2010 and movie adaptation in 2016, took part in a community groundblessing at the August Wilson House in the Hill District on Wed., Sept. 26, 2018.

August Wilson House endorses statement calling out racism in the national theater scene

By Amanda Waltz

Inside The City of Asylum Bookstore

How and when local bookstores are reopening

By Jordan Snowden

