Local movie theaters are beginning to reopen. Here's what you need to know

Throughout the pandemic, movie lovers have been missing the experience of seeing the action on a big screen. Especially as temperatures are already reaching the 90s, it would be a balm to sit in a cold movie theater and sip on a Coke. Since Pennsylvania has entered the Green Phase of reopening, many independent and chain theaters are slowly opening their doors, albeit with a few adjustments and an irregular film lineup.Check out the list below to see when theaters will be reopening, what precautions they're taking, and what movies they're showing in lieu of new releases. This list will be updated as more theaters announce opening dates.1449 Potomac Ave., DormontNow OpenOnly a portion of the theater's seats are available, and mask-wearing is encouraged but not mandatory. Customers should keep two seats between other groups. The line-up includes some pre-COVID releases likeand, as well as some throwbacks like themovies and930 Freeport Road, AspinwallOpen Fri., June 19The Waterworks theater, which is operated by the chain MovieScoop, will reopen with safety measures including face masks worn by all staff and auditoriums capped at 50% capacity. They have also installed plexiglass barriers at the concession stand and will place hand sanitizer throughout the lobby. The theater is currently showing recent hits likeand, and some classics likeOne Allegheny Ave., North SideOpening Mon., June 29The theater at the Carnegie Science Center will limit its showings to 75 people and will sanitize seats and armrests between each show. All films will be shown in 2D so as not to use 3D glasses. Concession stand staff will wear masks and gloves. So far, the lineup includes nature films likeandOpening Fri., July 3The theater chain will reopen with reduced capacity seating (amount not specified) and sanitize seats before each movie. Employees will wear face masks and they "strongly encourage" customers to wear face masks. Purchasing tickets online is encouraged as are cashless purchases. The theater will be showing "comeback classics" includingand1729 Murray Ave., Squirrel HillOpening sometime in JulyChanges to the Squirrel Hill theater include an online ticketing system that allows customers to choose seats, sanitizer throughout the theater, touchless bathroom fixtures, and plexiglass dividers at the box office, concession stand, and bar.418 Walnut St., SewickleyOpening date TBDThe Tull Family Theater originally announced it would reopen on July 3, but due to a couple major film releases getting their release dates pushed back, Tull Theater is deliberating opening at a later date. For now, they will continue with virtual screenings.