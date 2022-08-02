 Local groups convene salon to explore psychedelic healing | Health | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Local groups convene salon to explore psychedelic healing

Some healthcare experts say psychedelics are poised to soon enter the medical mainstream.

To keep the public up to speed, a group of local health and wellness organizations are this week hosting an immersive psychedelic education session in Pittsburgh to raise awareness about "evidence-based policy recommendations for safe and affordable psychedelic medicine access."

According to a press release, EntheoCon 2022 will "bring together clinicians, psychedelic pharmacists, palliative care specialists, mental health professionals, veterans, advocates, and the public interested in learning more about the healing potential of psychedelics."

According to organizers, the aim of EntheoCon is to provide the public with "critical information surrounding the re-emergence of psychedelics in modern medicine and US culture through an immersive and interactive event."  Organizers say they intend to focus the session around audience participation and will provide opportunities for guests to speak directly with subject matter experts.

"During a time when psychedelics are about to become mainstream, our collective of organizations behind the Center for Psychedelic Education decided it was important to host a day-long learning event to give the general public a deeper understanding of the healing potential of psychedelics, and how government policies are rapidly changing, giving hope to those suffering with treatment-resistant conditions like PTSD, depression, and addiction," says Gina Vensel, co-founder of Plant Media Project. "By sharing knowledge around these important topics, we can offer up a new way of thinking around health and wellness."

Following EntheoCon, Pittsburgh NORML will host AfterGlow, the official after party of the event at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls. Music by Quest and Steve Knots and local artists. Doors open at 7:00 PM, and Music begins at 8:00 PM.

EntheoCon 2022. Sat., Aug. 20, 2022. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Union Project. 801 N. Negley Ave., Highland Park. $45. Entheocon.com.

