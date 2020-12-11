 Local gift guide: Merch from your favorite restaurants, breweries, and more | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Local gift guide: Merch from your favorite restaurants, breweries, and more

By

pittsburgh-gift-ideas-turners-leonas-food.jpg
Show love for local spots by wearing them this holiday season. Give the gift of tees, glasses, and more, all from city favorites.

Cinderlands Beer Co.

2601 Smallman St., Strip District. cinderlands.com
Fan of Cinderlands’ beer? Find some of their favorite brews, like Squish, a 5% pale ale, on shirts. The brewery also has stickers, glassware, and more available for purchase on their online store.

Dancing Gnome

925 Main St., Sharpsburg. dancinggnomebeer.com
 The Sharpsburg brewery has a variety of beer-branded goods on their website. Shop tees, hats, lighters, and more. There’s even a Dancing Gnome neck gaiter for sale.


East End Brewing Company

147 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com
 Get all things Big Hop — the brewery’s signature beer — online. Goods, printed by Commonwealth Press, include button-down tops, enamel pins, a Big Hop onesie, and more.

Grist House Craft Brewery

10 E. Sherman St., Millvale; 301 Sgt. Messerschmidt Road, Oakdale. gristhouse.com
Keep your favorite Grist House beers close to your heart — and your head — by purchasing a brewery-branded tee, hat, or windbreaker. Alternatively, go for the classic, lumberjack-style flannel. All orders can be made online.

Hidden Harbor and Independent Brewing Company

1708 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. hiddenharborpgh.com; 1704 Shady Ave., Squirrel Hill. independentpgh.com
Add some tiki to the holiday season with Hidden Harbor’s pineapple-branded tee or island-inspired swizzle sticks. Find a classic stein glass at their neighbor and sister restaurant, Independent Brewing Company. Merch orders can be made online.

leonas-icecream-pittsburgh-gift-guide-ideas.jpg

Leona’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

leonaspgh.com
Show your love for Leona’s monstrous ice cream sandwiches by donning one of their tees or tanks. Purchases can be made through Commonwealth Press.


Onion Maiden

639 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. onionmaiden.com
 The punk-inspired vegan restaurant has taken their rockin' feel to a handful of merch items, including stickers, tees, and a portrait of Kimmy Gibbler. Find their merch in a store on Commonwealth Press.

Piper’s Pub, The Pub Chip Shop, and Just Good Doughnuts

1828 E. Carson St., South Side. piperspub.com; 1830 E. Carson St., thepubchipshop.com
Find shirts dressed by traditional crests and dead fish in the trio’s store. Shirts from all three shops can be purchased online.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF TOP HAT
Photo: Courtesy of Top Hat

Turner Dairy

turnerdairy.net
Why wear a traditional holiday sweater when you can wear a Turner holiday sweater? Find two of the seasonal crewnecks as well as socks, stickers, glasses, and much more online.

