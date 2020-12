Local gift guide: Merch from your favorite restaurants, breweries, and more

Cinderlands Beer Co.

2601 Smallman St., Strip District. cinderlands.com



Dancing Gnome



East End Brewing Company



Grist House Craft Brewery



Hidden Harbor and Independent Brewing Company



Leona’s Ice Cream Sandwiches



Onion Maiden



Piper’s Pub, The Pub Chip Shop, and Just Good Doughnuts



Turner Dairy

Show love for local spots by wearing them this holiday season. Give the gift of tees, glasses, and more, all from city favorites.Fan of Cinderlands’ beer? Find some of their favorite brews, like Squish, a 5% pale ale, on shirts. The brewery also has stickers, glassware, and more available for purchase on their online store The Sharpsburg brewery has a variety of beer-branded goods on their website . Shop tees, hats, lighters, and more. There’s even a Dancing Gnome neck gaiter for sale.Get all things Big Hop — the brewery’s signature beer — online . Goods, printed by Commonwealth Press, include button-down tops, enamel pins, a Big Hop onesie, and more.Keep your favorite Grist House beers close to your heart — and your head — by purchasing a brewery-branded tee, hat, or windbreaker. Alternatively, go for the classic, lumberjack-style flannel. All orders can be made online Add some tiki to the holiday season with Hidden Harbor’s pineapple-branded tee or island-inspired swizzle sticks. Find a classic stein glass at their neighbor and sister restaurant, Independent Brewing Company. Merch orders can be made online leonaspgh.com

Show your love for Leona’s monstrous ice cream sandwiches by donning one of their tees or tanks. Purchases can be made through Commonwealth Press The punk-inspired vegan restaurant has taken their rockin' feel to a handful of merch items, including stickers, tees, and a portrait of Kimmy Gibbler. Find their merch in a store on Commonwealth Press Find shirts dressed by traditional crests and dead fish in the trio’s store. Shirts from all three shops can be purchased online turnerdairy.net

Why wear a traditional holiday sweater when you can wear a Turner holiday sweater? Find two of the seasonal crewnecks as well as socks, stickers, glasses, and much more online