 Local gift guide: food subscriptions, boxes, and kits | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Local gift guide: food subscriptions, boxes, and kits

By

click to enlarge Holiday offerings from Square Café - PHOTO: ROSE COLORED CREATIVE
Photo: Rose Colored Creative
Holiday offerings from Square Café
Looking for the perfect gift to give this holiday season? Check out these local spots offering subscriptions, holiday gift boxes, meal kits, and more.

Allegheny Eats

alleghenyeats.com
Sustainable Pittsburgh, CRAFT at Chatham University, and other collaborators are bringing Pittsburghers Allegheny Eats this holiday season, a platform where city restaurants and food-related businesses — Casa Brasil, Black Radish Kitchen, BaeBae’s Kitchen, and The Vandal — will sell meal kits for two. Each purchase of a kit provides funds for restaurant industry workers.

Allegheny Eats launches the week of Dec. 7, and will add more restaurants and kits as the program expands.

click to enlarge Black Radish Kitchen - PHOTO: COURTESY OF BLACK RADISH KITCHEN
Photo: Courtesy of Black Radish Kitchen
Black Radish Kitchen

Black Radish Kitchen

blackradishkitchen.com
Treat yourself (or a friend) with the Party Party Box, filled with all of the party grazing essentials: dips and focaccia, a festive cheese ball, antipasto, and three bottles of wine from Allora Wines. Black Radish’s holiday market is also filled with a variety of merch.


The kitchen also offers a weekly meal subscription, Belly Basket Unltd. The packages feature two crockpot stew-type meals, two prepared salads, heat-and-serve pasta and protein dishes, fresh produce or herbs, bread and a dip or jam, and a sweet treat.

Subscriptions and the holiday market can be found on the eatery’s market website.

DiAnoia’s Eatery

2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
 Find make-it-yourself meal kits and housemade pasta box subscriptions on DiAnoia’s online shop. The make-your-own mozzarella and cacio e pepe kits come with virtual cooking lessons, the cheese class led by Caputo Bros. Creamery and pasta by chef of the restaurant, Dave Anoia.

Forma Pasta

708 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. formapgh.com
 For the holidays, Allentown’s newest pasta store is offering a seasonal package filled with a subscription box, four bags of handmade dried pasta, and three sauces ($75). Their popular subscription box is also available for order: for $60, gift someone a three-month mini subscription of fresh pasta, delivered right to their door. All orders can be made on their website.


click to enlarge Kingfly Spirits - PHOTO: BRITTANY SPINELLI
Photo: Brittany Spinelli
Kingfly Spirits

Kingfly Spirits

2613 Smallman St., Strip District. kingflyspirits.com
Kingfly Spirits has created custom cocktail kits for the festive season. Buy a kit for a daiquiri, old fashioned, or Kingfly punch, all packed with one of the distillery’s spirits, necessary ingredients, and garnishes. Kits can be purchased online.

Lawrenceville Distilling Co.

5410 Harrison St., Lawrenceville. lawrencevilledistilling.com
 Get into the holiday spirit with Lawrenceville Distilling’s spirit sets. The Pittsburgh Trifecta includes their three spirits: Jaggerbush American Dry Gin, Parking Chair Vodka, and GinZer American Gin. Or, go for the GinZer Gin gift set, which includes two gin balloon glasses and a bottle of the American gin. All sets can be purchased online.

My Goodness

1104 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. mygoodnesspgh.com
 Just in time for the gift-giving season, My Goodness has launched one- to four-week subscriptions ranging from meal kits — like their Brunch Box, which features a pancake kit, the fixings for biscuit sandwiches, fresh fruit, coffee, and juice — to grocery boxes. Subscriptions can be purchased by calling the store or ordering online.

click to enlarge MADE/Scratch - PHOTO: BRITTANY SPINELLI
Photo: Brittany Spinelli
MADE/Scratch

Scratch & Co.

1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com
 The Troy Hill restaurant’s charitable branch of jarred items, MADE, is offering a holiday gift package featuring two of their house-made items. The two-pack ($12) includes red sauerkraut and apple butter or borscht. Order holiday packs through Scratch & Co.’s website or their third-party delivery apps.

Square Café

134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. square-cafe.com
 Square Café’s holiday offerings include gift baskets filled with local treats, coffee, and the cafe’s signature mugs, meal kits, and a variety of merch. In addition, the cafe has compiled images of their well-known chalkboard, which features art by Steven Krall, into a calendar. Everything can be purchased online, in-store, or via phone.

Trending

Yes, even Krampusnacht is going virtual
Shake-up at Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates as executive director resigns and staff calls out widespread racism and transphobia
Pittsburgh’s Latino immigrant community reacts to Biden’s win with optimism, realism
Alexis Johnson’s lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette could set precedent for media being immune against race-based discrimination
City Theatre debuts first filmed stage production with "Claws Out: A Holiday Drag Musical"
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Food

Restaurant Review: Mediterra Café in Mt. Lebanon

By Maggie Weaver

Restaurant Review: Mediterra Café in Mt. Lebanon

Five authentic Mexican dishes to try in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

La Poblanita tacos garnished the traditional Mexican way, with onions, cilantro, and salsa

Maggie’s Farm Rum celebrates with limited-edition spirits, a hot chocolate board collaboration, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

Maggie’s Farm Rum celebrates with limited-edition spirits, a hot chocolate board collaboration, and more Pittsburgh food news

Takeout review: Pickle pizza at Spak Brothers Pizza

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout review: Pickle pizza at Spak Brothers Pizza
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 2- 8, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

La Poblanita tacos garnished the traditional Mexican way, with onions, cilantro, and salsa

Five authentic Mexican dishes to try in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

Restaurant Review: Mediterra Café in Mt. Lebanon

Restaurant Review: Mediterra Café in Mt. Lebanon

By Maggie Weaver

Atmosphere is star at Coop de Ville

Atmosphere is star at Coop de Ville

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation