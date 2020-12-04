Local gift guide: food subscriptions, boxes, and kits

Allegheny Eats
alleghenyeats.com
Sustainable Pittsburgh, CRAFT at Chatham University, and other collaborators are bringing Pittsburghers Allegheny Eats this holiday season, a platform where city restaurants and food-related businesses — Casa Brasil, Black Radish Kitchen, BaeBae’s Kitchen, and The Vandal — will sell meal kits for two. Each purchase of a kit provides funds for restaurant industry workers.
Allegheny Eats launches the week of Dec. 7, and will add more restaurants and kits as the program expands.
Black Radish Kitchen
blackradishkitchen.com
Treat yourself (or a friend) with the Party Party Box, filled with all of the party grazing essentials: dips and focaccia, a festive cheese ball, antipasto, and three bottles of wine from Allora Wines. Black Radish’s holiday market is also filled with a variety of merch.
The kitchen also offers a weekly meal subscription, Belly Basket Unltd. The packages feature two crockpot stew-type meals, two prepared salads, heat-and-serve pasta and protein dishes, fresh produce or herbs, bread and a dip or jam, and a sweet treat.
Subscriptions and the holiday market can be found on the eatery’s market website.
DiAnoia’s Eatery
2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com
Find make-it-yourself meal kits and housemade pasta box subscriptions on DiAnoia’s online shop. The make-your-own mozzarella and cacio e pepe kits come with virtual cooking lessons, the cheese class led by Caputo Bros. Creamery and pasta by chef of the restaurant, Dave Anoia.
Forma Pasta
708 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. formapgh.com
For the holidays, Allentown’s newest pasta store is offering a seasonal package filled with a subscription box, four bags of handmade dried pasta, and three sauces ($75). Their popular subscription box is also available for order: for $60, gift someone a three-month mini subscription of fresh pasta, delivered right to their door. All orders can be made on their website.
Kingfly Spirits
2613 Smallman St., Strip District. kingflyspirits.com
Kingfly Spirits has created custom cocktail kits for the festive season. Buy a kit for a daiquiri, old fashioned, or Kingfly punch, all packed with one of the distillery’s spirits, necessary ingredients, and garnishes. Kits can be purchased online.
Lawrenceville Distilling Co.
5410 Harrison St., Lawrenceville. lawrencevilledistilling.com
Get into the holiday spirit with Lawrenceville Distilling’s spirit sets. The Pittsburgh Trifecta includes their three spirits: Jaggerbush American Dry Gin, Parking Chair Vodka, and GinZer American Gin. Or, go for the GinZer Gin gift set, which includes two gin balloon glasses and a bottle of the American gin. All sets can be purchased online.
My Goodness
1104 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square. mygoodnesspgh.com
Just in time for the gift-giving season, My Goodness has launched one- to four-week subscriptions ranging from meal kits — like their Brunch Box, which features a pancake kit, the fixings for biscuit sandwiches, fresh fruit, coffee, and juice — to grocery boxes. Subscriptions can be purchased by calling the store or ordering online.
Scratch & Co.
1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com
The Troy Hill restaurant’s charitable branch of jarred items, MADE, is offering a holiday gift package featuring two of their house-made items. The two-pack ($12) includes red sauerkraut and apple butter or borscht. Order holiday packs through Scratch & Co.’s website or their third-party delivery apps.
Square Café
134 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. square-cafe.com
Square Café’s holiday offerings include gift baskets filled with local treats, coffee, and the cafe’s signature mugs, meal kits, and a variety of merch. In addition, the cafe has compiled images of their well-known chalkboard, which features art by Steven Krall, into a calendar. Everything can be purchased online, in-store, or via phone.