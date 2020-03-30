 Local businesses offering free produce for Pittsburghers in need | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Local businesses offering free produce for Pittsburghers in need

By

click to enlarge istock-941291094.jpg

Three local businesses are coming together to offer free produce for Pittsburghers in need. 

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tue., March 31, 412 Food Rescue, the Church Brew Works Foundation, and Sysco Pittsburgh will be handing out produce care packages at 3600 and Liberty Ave. The trio is offering produce bundles to any Pittsburgher in need as well as those who have been impacted by the recent restrictions put on the restaurant industry. 

Each package will include an assortment of tomatoes, potatoes, onions, mixed greens, mushrooms, cabbage, oranges, apples, melons, and more, according to an Instagram post by 412 Food Rescue. 

Those wishing to pick-up a bundle are asked to pull over in front of Church Brew Works for a hands-free delivery and to be respectful of all social distancing practices. For more details, visit the organizations’ respective social media pages. 

