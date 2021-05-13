 Local arts professionals unite to form Pittsburgh Arts Administrators of Color | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Local arts professionals unite to form Pittsburgh Arts Administrators of Color

By

click to enlarge Diaz (top left), Freeland (top right), Obuzor (bottom left) and Hatcher (bottom right)
Diaz (top left), Freeland (top right), Obuzor (bottom left) and Hatcher (bottom right)
A new arts advocacy program is popping up in Pittsburgh. Members of three local arts organizations and Carnegie Mellon University have united to create Pittsburgh Arts Administrators of Color. The goal of PAAC is to “unify and connect arts administrators of color in the Greater Pittsburgh Area.” The group has gathered around a common goal to bring more knowledge and opportunity to arts administrators of color here in the city. Membership to PAAC is free and people can join by visiting their website at pghaac.com.

PAAC’s founders are:
• Rebekah Diaz, Pittsburgh Opera’s Manager of Community Engagement and IDEA Initiatives
• Monteze Freeland, an Associate Producer at City Theatre
• Natalie Hatcher, an Outreach Program Manager at Carnegie Mellon University’s Computer Science Pathways
• Joanna Obuzor, an Operations Manager for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

“The impetus to create this group came as a way to connect with other BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, Person of Color) arts administrative and creatives here in Pittsburgh," said Diaz in a press release about the announcement. "There may not be many of us within each organization, but when we come together, we are a stronger representation of BIPOC arts leaders in our community.”


PAAC promises to provide opportunities for personal and professional growth, as well as serve as a platform for networking and fellowship. In late April, PAAC began having monthly happy hours initially conducted over Zoom. As the state opens up more and residents become vaccinated, PAAC plans to transition to in-person events. The group promises the events will not only be fun social activities, but also a chance for participants to find mentors.

““Mentoring is crucial because it fosters connections with others in the industry as both parties build lifelong pathways; sustainable pipelines in Pittsburgh’s artistic community,” said Obuzor.

Interested parties who sign up for PAAC will receive access to a membership directory and be able to list their own businesses on the site. To further the program's mission, PAAC also promises a job listings portal for those on the job hunt.

The next monthly meeting is scheduled for Thu., May 27. Details can be found online at pghaac.com

Trending

Tull Family Theater hosts two Black women filmmakers for first-ever artists-in-residency program
The Pittsburgh Neighborhood Guidebook offers nostalgic reflections and vignettes of a complicated city
Pa. gathering restrictions loosened later in May; lifted completely by end of month
Pittsburgh Asian organizations offer community, support, and education for local AAPI residents
Black-led Community Spotlight: Tracey McCants Lewis
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh City Council recognizes LGBTQ-owned businesses and ensures equitable contracting opportunities

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh City Council recognizes LGBTQ-owned businesses and ensures equitable contracting opportunities

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Brew House Association to highlight new work by six emerging artists with Change of Course

By Amanda Waltz

Change of Course artist Lou Tandon

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership releases longterm mobility plan for Downtown

By Ryan Deto

Mock-up of "Smithfield Reimagined" design for Smithfield Street in Downtown
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

UPDATE: Three Rivers Arts Festival announces hybrid events lineup and health measures for June

By Amanda Waltz

UPDATE: Three Rivers Arts Festival announces hybrid events lineup and health measures for June

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: May 13-19

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: May 13-19

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: May 6-12

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: May 6-12

Sanctuary tattoo shop steps into spring with Season of Rebirth exhibition and outdoor artisan market

By Amanda Waltz

Sanctuary tattoo shop steps into spring with Season of Rebirth exhibition and outdoor artisan market
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 12-18, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

In new documentary Down the House, Braddock rebuilds, one person at a time

In new documentary Down the House, Braddock rebuilds, one person at a time

By Owen Gabbey

Brian Broome’s debut memoir Punch Me Up to the Gods seamlessly braids lesson and story

Brian Broome’s debut memoir Punch Me Up to the Gods seamlessly braids lesson and story

By Dani Janae

The Pittsburgh Neighborhood Guidebook offers nostalgic reflections and vignettes of a complicated city

The Pittsburgh Neighborhood Guidebook offers nostalgic reflections and vignettes of a complicated city

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh arts organizations take their programming outside this summer

Pittsburgh arts organizations take their programming outside this summer

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation