 Local artist highlights Pittsburgh community gardens in silkscreen series | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Local artist highlights Pittsburgh community gardens in silkscreen series

By

click to enlarge Barber's silkscreen print of The Peace and Friendship Farm in the Hill District. - COURTESY OF CHARLIE BARBER
Courtesy of Charlie Barber
Barber's silkscreen print of The Peace and Friendship Farm in the Hill District.
When COVID restrictions began in Pittsburgh, many were cut off from in-person communities and social networks. Community gardens became a place where people could not only interact with others safely outdoors but also connect with their neighbors and access fresh food and free resources.

Through a collaboration with Neighborhood Allies, local artist Charlie Barber began a series of silkscreen prints of seven local urban gardens. The prints are created and sold through Pullproof Studio, and all proceeds will go to the gardens featured.

“I wanted to make supporting these places as easy and attractive as possible,” says Barber. “My hope is that more people know about them, that they continue to serve the communities they're embedded in, and, you know, they get a little more attention.”


Barber has been a practicing artist in Pittsburgh for six years. A Carnegie Mellon University alum, Barber lived in Boston following graduation before moving back to Pittsburgh in 2016. The city’s landscape and idiosyncratic houses caught his eye, and he began a series of pen illustrations and silkscreens of Pittsburgh houses.

While the project was well received, with many people reaching out to Barber with commissions, when he saw the protests and social unrest over racial inequity and police brutality during the summer of 2020, Barber re-evaluated what he wanted to do with his art.

“It gave me a chance to think about what I was saying and doing with my art, and making, you know, portraits of Squirrel Hill McMansions didn't seem appropriate,” Barber says. “So I wanted to very directly highlight and celebrate the kinds of areas that I knew were being overlooked but I also knew were giving a lot of value and places of restoration or comfort or peace to different people.”

To help guide his efforts, Barber reached out to Tamara Cartwright at Neighborhood Allies. Together, they came up with the idea to highlight local gardens, and Cartwright put him in contact with seven urban garden owners around the city, from Ms. Natalie Thomas of Positive Effect Garden in Beltzhoover to Denise Rudar and Maya Guerin of Gardens of Millvale.


Barber had little experience with gardening, but he drew from his familiarity with doing landscapes and spent several hours at each garden talking to the owners, sketching while they shared stories to collaboratively create a vision of how each garden would be represented.

The garden owners also shared wisdom about gardening, such as the symbiosis of companion plants, which Barber learned about from Nicole Santella of The Sleeping Octopus Garden in Wilkinsburg. He also got to experience garden life firsthand while talking to Ms. Betty Lane of African Healing Garden in Larimer.
click to enlarge Barber's silkscreen print of Black Urban Gardeners and Farmers' location in Homewood. - COURTESY OF CHARLIE BARBER
Courtesy of Charlie Barber
Barber's silkscreen print of Black Urban Gardeners and Farmers' location in Homewood.
“It's a pretty small plot compared to some of the others, but I was taking pictures and then all of a sudden, this huge hawk landed 10 feet from me on the fence,” says Barber, who adds that Lane told him the hawk had visited the garden before. “And I was kind of freaked out because it was like, a bird of prey. Betty was kind of over in the other corner, and I like, Betty, Betty, come here, you have to see this, and we're just like, in awe of this bird.”

Over the next few months, Barber made sketches that he sent to the garden owners to ensure that they recognized the imagery and approved the design. Once they were finalized, he could begin printing at Pullproof Studio, adding one color at a time to the posters. Currently, posters for Black Urban Gardeners and Farmers and Peace and Friendship Farm are available, with more coming soon.

“The one through line through all these gardens is that they are welcoming, wonderful, friendly, lovely places,” Barber says. “Everyone I met with had stuff to share, you know, stories to tell.”

Local gardens featured:
African Healing Garden
160 Meadow St., Larimer


The Sleeping Octopus Garden
1300 Wood St., Wilkinsburg

Homewood Rain Garden
401 Rosedale St., Homewood

Gardens of Millvale
22 Butler St., Millvale

Black Urban Gardeners and Farmers
7013 Monticello St., Homewood

Positive Effect Garden
Corner of Climax Street and Estella Avenue, Beltzhoover

Peace and Friendship Farm
678 Somers St., Hill District

Trending

barebones productions' Patrick Jordan debuts first-ever virtual play, following year of livestreamed talk show
Criminal justice reforms, progressive victories, and other takeaways from a historic 2021 Pittsburgh primary election
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh elects first-ever Black candidate Ed Gainey for mayor
Why Pittsburgh is above average for non-car transit, and how it might be getting better
Pittsburgh City Paper's Coloring Issue: Getting Around 'Tahn
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Criminal justice reforms, progressive victories, and other takeaways from a historic 2021 Pittsburgh primary election

By Ryan Deto

Criminal justice reforms, progressive victories, and other takeaways from a historic 2021 Pittsburgh primary election

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

The long journey to Pittsburgh’s Central Park

By Tereneh Idia

The long journey to Pittsburgh’s Central Park

Pittsburgher on mission to run all of city's nearly 4,800 streets

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgher on mission to run all of city's nearly 4,800 streets
More »

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

Brew House Association to highlight new work by six emerging artists with Change of Course

By Amanda Waltz

Change of Course artist Lou Tandon

Silver Eye Center for Photography opens two new exhibits featuring local and national artists

By Amanda Waltz

Silver Eye Center for Photography opens two new exhibits featuring local and national artists

August Wilson African American Cultural Center to reopen with new group exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

August Wilson African American Cultural Center to reopen with new group exhibition

Allegheny Animals with Attitude art project creates fake sports teams from local wildlife

By Amanda Waltz

TripleAAAnimals The Bloomfield Bats by Ashley Devine of YEAHYELHSA
More »
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 19-25, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Average White Band

Summer Concert Series bring free shows back to South Park and Hartwood Acres

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgher on mission to run all of city's nearly 4,800 streets

Pittsburgher on mission to run all of city's nearly 4,800 streets

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Women in Film and Media Pittsburgh seeking submissions for short film festival

Women in Film and Media Pittsburgh seeking submissions for short film festival

By Amanda Waltz

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌May‌ 20-26

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ ‌May‌ 20-26

By CP Staff

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation