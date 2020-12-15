Local artist gift guide: Skip the post office

Small Mall
5300 Butler St., Lawrenceville.
Open for in-store browsing, curbside pickup, and online shopping
The Lawrenceville shop exclusively sells work from local artists, including photo prints, coloring books, pins, jewelry, ceramics, and more. They created a gift guide of goods in the shop, based on price, and ranging from photo prints from sara huny young, to hand-bound notebooks from Brent Nakamoto, to zodiac-themed postcards from Christina Lee.
Curated Flame
505 Grant Ave., Millvale
Open for in-store browsing, curbside pickup, and online shopping
While the Millvale smoke shop is a great place to buy gifts for the stoner in your life, they have plenty of items for non-smokers too, including clothing and other items designed by local artists. Find stickers, clothing, and smoke accessories with designs from artists Jerome "Chu" Charles and L. Hammel. Plus, they have a robust collection of rare and international snacks.
Workshop PGH
321 Pennwood Ave., Wilkinsburg.
Open for curbside pickup and online shopping
Featuring jewelry, clothes, art, and trinkets from artists local and beyond, Workshop PGH has a bit of something for everyone. For crafters, there are embroidery and painting kits. For plant lovers, they have an array of indoor plants, as well as decorative planters and plant-themed art. Workshop also offers online crafting classes.
Contemporary Craft
5645 Butler St., Lawrenceville
Open for in-store browsing, curbside pickup, and online shopping
Functioning as a catch-all for local arts, Contemporary Craft hosts exhibits from local artists, teaches workshops, and has a store highlighting the work of local artists. Their shop includes fiber, metal, and woodwork pieces, as well as the work of artists who have won the Lydon Emerging Artists Program (LEAP) Award.
Gift Cards
You know what requires no shipping, can be purchased at the last minute, and supports local businesses? Gift Cards! All of the above shops offer gift cards, as do most local stores and restaurants. If you have ever felt that gift cards are impersonal, this is the time to change your mind. Getting someone you love a voucher for their favorite local spot is a great gift, especially when so many local businesses are struggling.