Local artist gift guide: Ceramics

Emmanuelle Ceramics
Ceramicist Emmanuelle Wambach specializes in making lace and floral designs on handmade mugs, plates, platters, ornaments, and other goods. Her work is available to order through her website or at local shops including Love, Pittsburgh in Mt. Washington and Ton Pottery in Millvale. emmanuelleceramics.com
Reiko Yamamoto
Everything Reiko Yamamoto creates, from plates and bowls, to vases and planters, has an elegant simplicity that would fit in anyone's home. Her work is partly inspired by the pottery her family ate off of growing up in Japan. reikoyamamoto.com
Milo Berezin
Specializing in fun and funny home decor, utensils, and wearable pieces, Milo Berezin makes ceramic pins of stern cats, dishes that look like hands, and Christmas ornaments that look like underwear. etsy.com/shop/miloberezin
Coded Clay
Anything can be 3D-printed nowadays, including ceramics. At Coded Clay, artist Brian Peters creates ceramic planters and vases that are produced using custom 3D printers, and then refined, glazed, and fired by hand. The results are intensely precise designs that would be near impossible to completed by hand alone. The pieces are available on the Coded Clay website. codedclay.com
Oatmeal
Artist Elise Birnbaum combines sculpture and function with her Oatmeal pieces. Vases are bulbous and multi-tiered, while bowls resemble abstract flowers. Her work also includes wall hangings and jewelry. oatmeal-shop.com