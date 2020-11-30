 Local artist gift guide: Ceramics | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Local artist gift guide: Ceramics

Pittsburgh artists and businesses to support this holiday season

By

click to enlarge A 3D-printed planter from Coded Clay - PHOTO: BRIAN PETERS
Photo: Brian Peters
A 3D-printed planter from Coded Clay
Supporting local artists and businesses is a good practice to have year-round, but it's especially relevant during the holiday season. Why buy a discounted hunk of plastic as a gift when you can instead give a thoughtful and handmade piece of art, all while supporting your community? Throughout the gift-giving season, Pittsburgh City Paper will highlight local artists from different mediums and genres, from ceramics, to jewelry, to clothing.

Emmanuelle Ceramics
Ceramicist Emmanuelle Wambach specializes in making lace and floral designs on handmade mugs, plates, platters, ornaments, and other goods. Her work is available to order through her website or at local shops including Love, Pittsburgh in Mt. Washington and Ton Pottery in Millvale. emmanuelleceramics.com

Reiko Yamamoto
Everything Reiko Yamamoto creates, from plates and bowls, to vases and planters, has an elegant simplicity that would fit in anyone's home. Her work is partly inspired by the pottery her family ate off of growing up in Japan. reikoyamamoto.com

Milo Berezin
Specializing in fun and funny home decor, utensils, and wearable pieces, Milo Berezin makes ceramic pins of stern cats, dishes that look like hands, and Christmas ornaments that look like underwear. etsy.com/shop/miloberezin

Coded Clay
Anything can be 3D-printed nowadays, including ceramics. At Coded Clay, artist Brian Peters creates ceramic planters and vases that are produced using custom 3D printers, and then refined, glazed, and fired by hand. The results are intensely precise designs that would be near impossible to completed by hand alone. The pieces are available on the Coded Clay website. codedclay.com 

Oatmeal
Artist Elise Birnbaum combines sculpture and function with her Oatmeal pieces. Vases are bulbous and multi-tiered, while bowls resemble abstract flowers. Her work also includes wall hangings and jewelry. oatmeal-shop.com

